Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan

BEAUTIFUL HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER CAMINO A LAGO NEIGHBORHOOD IN NORTH PEORIA - WOOD LAMINATE AND TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT, DINING IN LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND ALL APPLIANCES, BUFFET IN DINING IN KITCHEN, HUGE PANTRY, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, CEILING FANS, FULL MASTER BATH WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER, DESERT FRONT AND BACKYARD FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. SMALL DOG WITH DEPOSIT, NO CATS ALLOWED.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3399628)