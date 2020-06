Amenities

dogs allowed parking

dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Large home with huge lot located in Pleasant Valley Estates - Large home with huge lot located in Pleasant Valley Estates. This luxury home has 6 bedrooms,4 bathrooms and a four car gargae. This home is on a cul-de-sac lot so it has plenty of room RV parking, boat storage. Shopping and restaurants close by.. Lake Pleasant recreational area just 7 miles away.



(RLNE3640770)