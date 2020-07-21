All apartments in Peoria
9609 W CINNABAR Avenue

9609 West Cinnabar Avenue
Location

9609 West Cinnabar Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Sun Air Estates

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom house was just painted inside and had new flooring installed early this year. It has it's own assigned, private one car garage. This is in the highly desired Sun Air Estates subdivision and is located in a quiet corner. This is an age restricted neighborhood where one permanent resident must be 55+ years old and no permanent resident can be under 18 years of age. Large yard, huge 2nd bedroom and a big attached storage room. It includes a refrigerator in the kitchen. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue have any available units?
9609 W CINNABAR Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue have?
Some of 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9609 W CINNABAR Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue offers parking.
Does 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue have a pool?
No, 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9609 W CINNABAR Avenue has units with dishwashers.
