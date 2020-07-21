9609 W CINNABAR Avenue

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1.75 bathroom house was just painted inside and had new flooring installed early this year. It has it's own assigned, private one car garage. This is in the highly desired Sun Air Estates subdivision and is located in a quiet corner. This is an age restricted neighborhood where one permanent resident must be 55+ years old and no permanent resident can be under 18 years of age. Large yard, huge 2nd bedroom and a big attached storage room. It includes a refrigerator in the kitchen. Easy to show.