Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

GREAT HOME ON A GREAT LOT! WITH A GREAT LOCATION, JUST OFF THE LOOP 101. CLOSE TO THE CARDINAL/COYOTES STADIUMSAND THE WESTGATE CENTER. JUST UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN! THIS HOME HAS THE DESIRED NORTH/SOUTH EXPOSURE, WITHCEILING FANS IN EVERY ROOM, WITH A LARGE COVERED PATIO! WASHER AND DRYER ARE INCLUDED!!!