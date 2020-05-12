All apartments in Peoria
9361 W DALEY Lane
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

9361 W DALEY Lane

9361 W Daley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9361 W Daley Ln, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great lot that borders a common area on the side and back of home. With just over 3000 square feet this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus a study and flex room. Nice great room concept with a spectacular kitchen where you will find rich designer cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops with matching backsplash, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and a fabulous kitchen island with plenty of room for seating. Nice designated space for a table making this area the very heart of the home. Large master suite with en suite bath featuring a large soaking tub, separate shower and fantastic walk in closet. A separate study and flex room round out the interior of this great home. Outside you will find a covered patio, sparkling pool, easy maintenance yard with synthetic grass. Don't wait!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9361 W DALEY Lane have any available units?
9361 W DALEY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9361 W DALEY Lane have?
Some of 9361 W DALEY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9361 W DALEY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9361 W DALEY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9361 W DALEY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9361 W DALEY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9361 W DALEY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9361 W DALEY Lane offers parking.
Does 9361 W DALEY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9361 W DALEY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9361 W DALEY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9361 W DALEY Lane has a pool.
Does 9361 W DALEY Lane have accessible units?
No, 9361 W DALEY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9361 W DALEY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9361 W DALEY Lane has units with dishwashers.

