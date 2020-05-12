9361 W DALEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great lot that borders a common area on the side and back of home. With just over 3000 square feet this home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus a study and flex room. Nice great room concept with a spectacular kitchen where you will find rich designer cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops with matching backsplash, stainless appliances, walk in pantry and a fabulous kitchen island with plenty of room for seating. Nice designated space for a table making this area the very heart of the home. Large master suite with en suite bath featuring a large soaking tub, separate shower and fantastic walk in closet. A separate study and flex room round out the interior of this great home. Outside you will find a covered patio, sparkling pool, easy maintenance yard with synthetic grass. Don't wait!