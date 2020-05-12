9275 W Plum Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage

BRAND NEW BUILD! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! NEW SWIMMING POOL! WEST WING COMMUNITY! In a gated community, this new / Large single story has it all! 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom + Office! ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME! New AC Units! High Efficient Windows! Upgraded Insulation! **BLINDS TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN*** Kitchen features the largest granite island you have ever seen, upgraded cabinets, built in oven, microwave, stainless steel appliances, includes smart fridge. crown molding, eat in kitchen. Upgraded tile in all the right places. Upgraded doors through out. 10' ceilings through out. 8' colonist interior doors. Upgraded base boards. So much space with Dining Room, Living Room, and Great room open to the Kitchen! Large triple panel sliding door that opens to the backyard / pool / mountain views. New pool with water falls. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!! Upgraded paver driveway with 3 car garage. Easy to maintain landscape / upgraded turf in front and backyard.