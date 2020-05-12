All apartments in Peoria
9275 W Plum Rd
9275 W Plum Rd

9275 West Plum Road · No Longer Available
Location

9275 West Plum Road, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
BRAND NEW BUILD! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! NEW SWIMMING POOL! WEST WING COMMUNITY! In a gated community, this new / Large single story has it all! 3 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom + Office! ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME! New AC Units! High Efficient Windows! Upgraded Insulation! **BLINDS TO BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN*** Kitchen features the largest granite island you have ever seen, upgraded cabinets, built in oven, microwave, stainless steel appliances, includes smart fridge. crown molding, eat in kitchen. Upgraded tile in all the right places. Upgraded doors through out. 10' ceilings through out. 8' colonist interior doors. Upgraded base boards. So much space with Dining Room, Living Room, and Great room open to the Kitchen! Large triple panel sliding door that opens to the backyard / pool / mountain views. New pool with water falls. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED!! Upgraded paver driveway with 3 car garage. Easy to maintain landscape / upgraded turf in front and backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9275 W Plum Rd have any available units?
9275 W Plum Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9275 W Plum Rd have?
Some of 9275 W Plum Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9275 W Plum Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9275 W Plum Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9275 W Plum Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9275 W Plum Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9275 W Plum Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9275 W Plum Rd offers parking.
Does 9275 W Plum Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9275 W Plum Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9275 W Plum Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9275 W Plum Rd has a pool.
Does 9275 W Plum Rd have accessible units?
No, 9275 W Plum Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9275 W Plum Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9275 W Plum Rd has units with dishwashers.
