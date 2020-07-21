9187 W Saint John Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This fantastic 3BR 2BA Peoria home is located within walking distance to parks, schools, and minutes to shopping and more!

Great curb appeal with landscaped yard and shade tree. 2 car garage. Inside you'll find open and bright living space with high ceilings. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets double sink and gas range. Spacious bedrooms with the master offering en-suite master bath. The rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends! APPLY TODAY! *Home is unfurnished*

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500