Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:38 AM

9187 W Saint John Rd

9187 West Saint John Road · No Longer Available
Location

9187 West Saint John Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
This fantastic 3BR 2BA Peoria home is located within walking distance to parks, schools, and minutes to shopping and more!
Great curb appeal with landscaped yard and shade tree. 2 car garage. Inside you'll find open and bright living space with high ceilings. The kitchen features plenty of cabinets double sink and gas range. Spacious bedrooms with the master offering en-suite master bath. The rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends! APPLY TODAY! *Home is unfurnished*
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9187 W Saint John Rd have any available units?
9187 W Saint John Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9187 W Saint John Rd have?
Some of 9187 W Saint John Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9187 W Saint John Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9187 W Saint John Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9187 W Saint John Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9187 W Saint John Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9187 W Saint John Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9187 W Saint John Rd offers parking.
Does 9187 W Saint John Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9187 W Saint John Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9187 W Saint John Rd have a pool?
No, 9187 W Saint John Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9187 W Saint John Rd have accessible units?
No, 9187 W Saint John Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9187 W Saint John Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9187 W Saint John Rd has units with dishwashers.
