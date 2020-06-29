9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

WOW! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2.5 car garage, and a LOFT. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. A large great room with a 12' SLIDING GLASS door leading to the covered patio and a half bathroom are also downstairs. The OVERSIZED owner's suite is located upstairs with 2 additional guest rooms, a laundry room, and a loft. The large owner's suite has TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS. The home has modern features throughout including UPGRADED TILE flooring, white walls accented by black doors, upgraded lighting, and drapes. The landscaped front yard is maintained by the HOA. GAS hot water heater, stove, and heat!