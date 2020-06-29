All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 7 2020 at 12:59 PM

9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue

9158 West Coolbrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9158 West Coolbrook Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
WOW! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2.5 car garage, and a LOFT. Kitchen features an abundance of cabinets, beautiful granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. A large great room with a 12' SLIDING GLASS door leading to the covered patio and a half bathroom are also downstairs. The OVERSIZED owner's suite is located upstairs with 2 additional guest rooms, a laundry room, and a loft. The large owner's suite has TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS. The home has modern features throughout including UPGRADED TILE flooring, white walls accented by black doors, upgraded lighting, and drapes. The landscaped front yard is maintained by the HOA. GAS hot water heater, stove, and heat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue have any available units?
9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue have?
Some of 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue offers parking.
Does 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue have a pool?
No, 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9158 W COOLBROOK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
