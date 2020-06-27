9156 W KINGS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Update:7/11: An application has been accepted for processing. Any applications submitted at this time will be in backup position. Greatroom concept floorplan w/neutral color scheme, diagonal laid tile in main living areas & plush carpet in bedrooms. Split master suite w/large bathroom with separate shower & tub, dual-sink vanity, & walk-in closet. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet storage, pantry, elegant black appliances, & service bar with pendant lighting that opens to the family room. 2 car garage with insulated doors & extra storage room. Peaceful backyard with low-maintenance artificial turf, large storage shed, & plenty of space to entertain. Includes high end LG washer & dryer! Easy access to 101 & Arrowhead! Note: Non-smoking property. No cats or dangerous breed dogs. Dogs under