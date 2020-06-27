All apartments in Peoria
9156 W KINGS Avenue
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

9156 W KINGS Avenue

9156 West Kings Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9156 West Kings Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Update:7/11: An application has been accepted for processing. Any applications submitted at this time will be in backup position. Greatroom concept floorplan w/neutral color scheme, diagonal laid tile in main living areas & plush carpet in bedrooms. Split master suite w/large bathroom with separate shower & tub, dual-sink vanity, & walk-in closet. The kitchen offers lots of cabinet storage, pantry, elegant black appliances, & service bar with pendant lighting that opens to the family room. 2 car garage with insulated doors & extra storage room. Peaceful backyard with low-maintenance artificial turf, large storage shed, & plenty of space to entertain. Includes high end LG washer & dryer! Easy access to 101 & Arrowhead! Note: Non-smoking property. No cats or dangerous breed dogs. Dogs under

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9156 W KINGS Avenue have any available units?
9156 W KINGS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9156 W KINGS Avenue have?
Some of 9156 W KINGS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9156 W KINGS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9156 W KINGS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9156 W KINGS Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9156 W KINGS Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9156 W KINGS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9156 W KINGS Avenue offers parking.
Does 9156 W KINGS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9156 W KINGS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9156 W KINGS Avenue have a pool?
No, 9156 W KINGS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9156 W KINGS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9156 W KINGS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9156 W KINGS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9156 W KINGS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
