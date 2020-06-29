9151 W GREENWAY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Newly renovated unit. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, for 4 guests. Fully furnished rental for adults in gated community with pool. New wood look porcelain tile 2019 in living areas, kitchen and baths. New custom paint, new faucets, new hardware. New blinds, new carpet and pad. New stainless steel appliances,new Tuft and Needle King bed 6/19. All utilities are included in rent. Sewer, trash pick up, water, cable, WIFI, and electric are all included. Inside laundry and a barbecue grill is right outside your door. Follow the greenbelt to the heated pool and spa. There are shuffle boards, billiards, clubhouse, fitness center, large kitchen for parties,covered assigned parking. game room, pool table, fitness center. Balcony/patios off the living room and master bedroom for your enjoyment. Great location