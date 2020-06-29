All apartments in Peoria
9151 W GREENWAY Road
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:21 AM

9151 W GREENWAY Road

9151 W Greenway Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9151 W Greenway Rd, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Newly renovated unit. 2 bedroom, 2 bath, for 4 guests. Fully furnished rental for adults in gated community with pool. New wood look porcelain tile 2019 in living areas, kitchen and baths. New custom paint, new faucets, new hardware. New blinds, new carpet and pad. New stainless steel appliances,new Tuft and Needle King bed 6/19. All utilities are included in rent. Sewer, trash pick up, water, cable, WIFI, and electric are all included. Inside laundry and a barbecue grill is right outside your door. Follow the greenbelt to the heated pool and spa. There are shuffle boards, billiards, clubhouse, fitness center, large kitchen for parties,covered assigned parking. game room, pool table, fitness center. Balcony/patios off the living room and master bedroom for your enjoyment. Great location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9151 W GREENWAY Road have any available units?
9151 W GREENWAY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9151 W GREENWAY Road have?
Some of 9151 W GREENWAY Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9151 W GREENWAY Road currently offering any rent specials?
9151 W GREENWAY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9151 W GREENWAY Road pet-friendly?
No, 9151 W GREENWAY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9151 W GREENWAY Road offer parking?
Yes, 9151 W GREENWAY Road offers parking.
Does 9151 W GREENWAY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9151 W GREENWAY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9151 W GREENWAY Road have a pool?
Yes, 9151 W GREENWAY Road has a pool.
Does 9151 W GREENWAY Road have accessible units?
No, 9151 W GREENWAY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9151 W GREENWAY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9151 W GREENWAY Road has units with dishwashers.
