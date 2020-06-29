All apartments in Peoria
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

9115 W ESCUDA Drive

9115 West Escuda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9115 West Escuda Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
You've got to see this beautiful Westbrook Village home with an open, greatroom, split floorplan today! New, wood like ceramic tile, plantation shutters throughout, soaring ceilings, huge master bedroom, 2 car garage, garage cabinets, epoxy garage floors, low maintenance desert landscaping, full stucco painted block backyard fence and the deep extended backyard patio are just a few of the features you will enjoy. Westbrook Village, as a resort style, community also has many amenities including two recreation centers with pools, fitness, tennis courts, library and computer room in fine arts learning center, gathering areas and two gorgeous 18 hole championship winding golf courses and so much more! Make your appointment to see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9115 W ESCUDA Drive have any available units?
9115 W ESCUDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9115 W ESCUDA Drive have?
Some of 9115 W ESCUDA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9115 W ESCUDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9115 W ESCUDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 W ESCUDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9115 W ESCUDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9115 W ESCUDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9115 W ESCUDA Drive offers parking.
Does 9115 W ESCUDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9115 W ESCUDA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 W ESCUDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9115 W ESCUDA Drive has a pool.
Does 9115 W ESCUDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9115 W ESCUDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 W ESCUDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9115 W ESCUDA Drive has units with dishwashers.

