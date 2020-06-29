9115 W ESCUDA Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

You've got to see this beautiful Westbrook Village home with an open, greatroom, split floorplan today! New, wood like ceramic tile, plantation shutters throughout, soaring ceilings, huge master bedroom, 2 car garage, garage cabinets, epoxy garage floors, low maintenance desert landscaping, full stucco painted block backyard fence and the deep extended backyard patio are just a few of the features you will enjoy. Westbrook Village, as a resort style, community also has many amenities including two recreation centers with pools, fitness, tennis courts, library and computer room in fine arts learning center, gathering areas and two gorgeous 18 hole championship winding golf courses and so much more! Make your appointment to see it today!