9050 W Big Oak St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home in Peoria Westwing Community ++ BEST SCHOOLS!! - Luxurious 5 Bed, 3.5 Ba. home in highly respected Westwing Community. Soaring ceilings greet you as you enter this like new home with New Tile floors and New 2 tone Paint. The home features a Gourmet Eat In Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Rich Staggered Maple Cabinets, & Large Island. Huge Owners Suite w/ Walk in Closet. Master Bath Has Sep. Shower & Tub, Double Sinks. Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath Could Be Guest Quarters / Den / Office.



Upstairs the king sized master bedroom is separated from the secondary bedrooms by a private walkway suspended over the living area below.The grand staircase extends to a Romeo and Juliet balcony/loft area which provides a private area for reading. All secondary bedrooms are large enough for a queen size bed. Upgraded Lighting & Ceiling Fans. Large Covered Entry and covered patio in good size backyard with gravel, Cul-de-Sac lot & N/S Location.



This wonderful master planned community is nestled in the Westwing Mountain range and is in the Lake Pleasant corridor just a few miles from Lake Pleasant Park. Top rated schools, tons of shopping and quick access to the Loop 101 and 303 freeways. Community features a huge childrens park, elementary school, skate park, tennis courts and much much more...!!! MUST SEE!!



(RLNE4405819)