Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

9050 W Big Oak St.

9050 West Big Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

9050 West Big Oak Street, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 5 Bed, 3.5 Bath home in Peoria Westwing Community ++ BEST SCHOOLS!! - Luxurious 5 Bed, 3.5 Ba. home in highly respected Westwing Community. Soaring ceilings greet you as you enter this like new home with New Tile floors and New 2 tone Paint. The home features a Gourmet Eat In Kitchen with Granite Counter tops, Rich Staggered Maple Cabinets, & Large Island. Huge Owners Suite w/ Walk in Closet. Master Bath Has Sep. Shower & Tub, Double Sinks. Downstairs Bedroom with Full Bath Could Be Guest Quarters / Den / Office.

Upstairs the king sized master bedroom is separated from the secondary bedrooms by a private walkway suspended over the living area below.The grand staircase extends to a Romeo and Juliet balcony/loft area which provides a private area for reading. All secondary bedrooms are large enough for a queen size bed. Upgraded Lighting & Ceiling Fans. Large Covered Entry and covered patio in good size backyard with gravel, Cul-de-Sac lot & N/S Location.

This wonderful master planned community is nestled in the Westwing Mountain range and is in the Lake Pleasant corridor just a few miles from Lake Pleasant Park. Top rated schools, tons of shopping and quick access to the Loop 101 and 303 freeways. Community features a huge childrens park, elementary school, skate park, tennis courts and much much more...!!! MUST SEE!!

(RLNE4405819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9050 W Big Oak St. have any available units?
9050 W Big Oak St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9050 W Big Oak St. have?
Some of 9050 W Big Oak St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9050 W Big Oak St. currently offering any rent specials?
9050 W Big Oak St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9050 W Big Oak St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9050 W Big Oak St. is pet friendly.
Does 9050 W Big Oak St. offer parking?
No, 9050 W Big Oak St. does not offer parking.
Does 9050 W Big Oak St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9050 W Big Oak St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9050 W Big Oak St. have a pool?
No, 9050 W Big Oak St. does not have a pool.
Does 9050 W Big Oak St. have accessible units?
No, 9050 W Big Oak St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9050 W Big Oak St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9050 W Big Oak St. does not have units with dishwashers.
