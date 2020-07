Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool pool table tennis court

LIGHT, BRIGHT, CASITA WITH UPGRADES GALORE! RAISED PANEL CABINETS, NEUTRAL TILE AND CARPET. EXTENDED SOUTH PATIO WITH LOTS OF PRIVACY. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. LOCATED JUST ACROSS STREET FROM HEATED POOL & JACUZZI. ONE OCCUPANT MUST BE 40+ IN WESTBROOK VILLAGE ADULT COMMUNITY. USE OF ALL RECREATION-TENNIS, FITNESS CENTER, CRAFTS, BILLIARDS, CERAMICES, WOODWORKING, & MORE!