9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 bed-2.5 bath with newer carpet and paint. Large kitchen features granite countertops, newer oven,microwave and dishwasher plus refrigerator and breakfast nook. Great room off kitchen with 20'' ceramic tile. Large formal dining and living space. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom is spacious and master bathroom includes double sinks, separate shower/tub and huge walk-in closet. Included washer and dryer are newer. L shaped pool with pool service included. Freshly coated 2-car garage with work bench. Front yard maintenance included. Tenants have full lake access to the private Desert Harbor Lake. Walking Distance to top-rated elementary school. Easy access to the Loop 101. Tenant to pay Rental tax 1.8%.