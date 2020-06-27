All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 5 2019 at 2:20 PM

9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane

9014 West Port Au Prince Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9014 West Port Au Prince Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
3 bed-2.5 bath with newer carpet and paint. Large kitchen features granite countertops, newer oven,microwave and dishwasher plus refrigerator and breakfast nook. Great room off kitchen with 20'' ceramic tile. Large formal dining and living space. All three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom is spacious and master bathroom includes double sinks, separate shower/tub and huge walk-in closet. Included washer and dryer are newer. L shaped pool with pool service included. Freshly coated 2-car garage with work bench. Front yard maintenance included. Tenants have full lake access to the private Desert Harbor Lake. Walking Distance to top-rated elementary school. Easy access to the Loop 101. Tenant to pay Rental tax 1.8%.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have any available units?
9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have?
Some of 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane offers parking.
Does 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane has a pool.
Does 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9014 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane has units with dishwashers.
