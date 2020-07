8949 W KATHLEEN Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**COMING SOON, OCCUPIED UNTIL 2/28** BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME. HOME FEATURES LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT LANDSCAPING, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, AND PLANTATION SHUTTERS THROUGHOUT HOME. GREAT, OPEN LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH A BREAKFAST BAR FOR PLENTY OF SEATING. MASTER BEDROOM WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB. HOME IS CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAYS, ARROWHEAD MALL, AND MINUTES FROM SPORTS VENUES AND RESTAURANTS. DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS HOME YOURS. OWNER REQUEST: ONLY 1 SMALL DOG ONLY.