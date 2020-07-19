8928 W DAVIS Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Beautiful 3 bed + loft home in Arrowhead Shores of Peoria. Immaculately maintained home inside and out. Kitchen features upgraded honey oak cabinetry, granite counters, center island, and a built in desk/work station! Grand staircase with handsome railing leads to the loft and spacious bedrooms. Master has gorgeous laminate flooring, walk in closet, and an adjoining bath with garden tub and separate shower. Relax under the covered patio that overlooks the generous backyard with a rejuvenating spa and colorful landscape! Excellent located near 91st Ave and Bell Rd.