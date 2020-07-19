All apartments in Peoria
8928 W DAVIS Road
8928 W DAVIS Road

8928 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

8928 West Davis Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
Arrowhead Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Beautiful 3 bed + loft home in Arrowhead Shores of Peoria. Immaculately maintained home inside and out. Kitchen features upgraded honey oak cabinetry, granite counters, center island, and a built in desk/work station! Grand staircase with handsome railing leads to the loft and spacious bedrooms. Master has gorgeous laminate flooring, walk in closet, and an adjoining bath with garden tub and separate shower. Relax under the covered patio that overlooks the generous backyard with a rejuvenating spa and colorful landscape! Excellent located near 91st Ave and Bell Rd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8928 W DAVIS Road have any available units?
8928 W DAVIS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8928 W DAVIS Road have?
Some of 8928 W DAVIS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8928 W DAVIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
8928 W DAVIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8928 W DAVIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 8928 W DAVIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8928 W DAVIS Road offer parking?
Yes, 8928 W DAVIS Road offers parking.
Does 8928 W DAVIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8928 W DAVIS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8928 W DAVIS Road have a pool?
No, 8928 W DAVIS Road does not have a pool.
Does 8928 W DAVIS Road have accessible units?
No, 8928 W DAVIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8928 W DAVIS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8928 W DAVIS Road has units with dishwashers.
