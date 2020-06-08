8926 W Christopher Michael Ln

Amenities
This Peoria home is fresh off of a full remodel with fresh interior and exterior paint, wood-like vinyl flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen, freshly graveled yard, new window treatments, and much more! Additional features include a large fenced in backyard, covered patio, attached two-car garage, open floor plan, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and a master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Come view today!
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
1.8% city rental tax
2.1% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5760251)