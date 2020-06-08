All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8926 W Christopher Michael Ln
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

8926 W Christopher Michael Ln

8926 West Christopher Michael Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8926 West Christopher Michael Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Peoria home is fresh off of a full remodel with fresh interior and exterior paint, wood-like vinyl flooring throughout with tile in the kitchen, freshly graveled yard, new window treatments, and much more! Additional features include a large fenced in backyard, covered patio, attached two-car garage, open floor plan, kitchen island, walk-in pantry, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans throughout and a master suite with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Come view today!

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
1.8% city rental tax
2.1% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5760251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln have any available units?
8926 W Christopher Michael Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln have?
Some of 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8926 W Christopher Michael Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln offers parking.
Does 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln have a pool?
No, 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln have accessible units?
No, 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8926 W Christopher Michael Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College