All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8916 W. Davis Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8916 W. Davis Rd.
Last updated April 12 2019 at 7:43 AM

8916 W. Davis Rd.

8916 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8916 West Davis Road, Peoria, AZ 85382
Arrowhead Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Single story 4 bedroom Peoria home is ready for move in! Open floor-plan with separate living/dining rooms & a spacious kitchen with island & pantry. Beautiful master suite with tile flooring, huge closet, private access to backyard, double sinks & separate tub/shower. Private backyard includes covered patio & pavers. No pets please.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8916 W. Davis Rd. have any available units?
8916 W. Davis Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8916 W. Davis Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8916 W. Davis Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8916 W. Davis Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 8916 W. Davis Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8916 W. Davis Rd. offer parking?
No, 8916 W. Davis Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8916 W. Davis Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8916 W. Davis Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8916 W. Davis Rd. have a pool?
No, 8916 W. Davis Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8916 W. Davis Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8916 W. Davis Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8916 W. Davis Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8916 W. Davis Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8916 W. Davis Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8916 W. Davis Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College