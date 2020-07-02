8907 W QUAIL Avenue

Amenities

Beautifully upgraded open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is move in ready!One bedroom with a bathroom is conveniently located downstairs next to the laundry room. Master bedroom with a balcony is upstairs next to the other two bedrooms which are connected with a Jack and Jill bathroom. No carpet except in the master. The other bedrooms and the whole living area have upgraded laminate flooring. Custom built outside kitchen, self clean play pool with a waterfall feature, outdoor fireplace and luscious ficus green fence gives this backyard complete privacy. The house is located next to the green belt and a pathway to the nearby playground, tennis court and elementary school. Two car garage has built in cabinets.There is RV gate for extra parking. Pool maintenance is included in the rent