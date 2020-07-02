All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8907 W QUAIL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:50 AM

8907 W QUAIL Avenue

8907 West Quail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8907 West Quail Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Deer Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded open floor plan 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is move in ready!One bedroom with a bathroom is conveniently located downstairs next to the laundry room. Master bedroom with a balcony is upstairs next to the other two bedrooms which are connected with a Jack and Jill bathroom. No carpet except in the master. The other bedrooms and the whole living area have upgraded laminate flooring. Custom built outside kitchen, self clean play pool with a waterfall feature, outdoor fireplace and luscious ficus green fence gives this backyard complete privacy. The house is located next to the green belt and a pathway to the nearby playground, tennis court and elementary school. Two car garage has built in cabinets.There is RV gate for extra parking. Pool maintenance is included in the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8907 W QUAIL Avenue have any available units?
8907 W QUAIL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8907 W QUAIL Avenue have?
Some of 8907 W QUAIL Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8907 W QUAIL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8907 W QUAIL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8907 W QUAIL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8907 W QUAIL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8907 W QUAIL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8907 W QUAIL Avenue offers parking.
Does 8907 W QUAIL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8907 W QUAIL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8907 W QUAIL Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8907 W QUAIL Avenue has a pool.
Does 8907 W QUAIL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8907 W QUAIL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8907 W QUAIL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8907 W QUAIL Avenue has units with dishwashers.

