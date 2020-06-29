All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8837 West Brown Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8837 West Brown Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8837 West Brown Street

8837 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8837 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a hidden gem with a lovely pool and RV gate! A solid block home in a cul-de-sac in a great location that’s close to the 101 and all the activity around the stadium area! A good sized great room off the kitchen with a lovely brick fireplace. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an arcadia door off the great room to a spectacular backyard and pool. 2 car carport with entry through to the home. Kitchen has granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances! There is lots of lovely tile, newer carpet, ceiling fans, & fresh paint throughout the home! This house located at 8837 W Brown St in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.80%* POOL SEERVICE IS INCLUDED!! Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8837 West Brown Street have any available units?
8837 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8837 West Brown Street have?
Some of 8837 West Brown Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8837 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
8837 West Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8837 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8837 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 8837 West Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 8837 West Brown Street offers parking.
Does 8837 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8837 West Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8837 West Brown Street have a pool?
Yes, 8837 West Brown Street has a pool.
Does 8837 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 8837 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8837 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8837 West Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College