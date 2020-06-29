8837 West Brown Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carport stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a hidden gem with a lovely pool and RV gate! A solid block home in a cul-de-sac in a great location that’s close to the 101 and all the activity around the stadium area! A good sized great room off the kitchen with a lovely brick fireplace. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an arcadia door off the great room to a spectacular backyard and pool. 2 car carport with entry through to the home. Kitchen has granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances! There is lots of lovely tile, newer carpet, ceiling fans, & fresh paint throughout the home! This house located at 8837 W Brown St in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.80%* POOL SEERVICE IS INCLUDED!! Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.