8837 West Brown Street

This is a hidden gem with a lovely pool and RV gate! A solid block home in a cul-de-sac in a great location that’s close to the 101 and all the activity around the stadium area! A good sized great room off the kitchen with a lovely brick fireplace. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an arcadia door off the great room to a spectacular backyard and pool. 2 car carport with entry through to the home. Kitchen has granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances! There is lots of lovely tile, newer carpet, ceiling fans, & fresh paint throughout the home! This house located at 8837 W Brown St in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.80%* POOL SEERVICE IS INCLUDED!! Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
