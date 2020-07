8820 W SHAW BUTTE Drive

Amenities

IMMACULATE 3 BED 2 BATH IN CITY OF PEORIA JUST NOT EVEN ONE MILE EAST FROM LOOP 101 AND GRAND AVE. HOUSE FEATURES LOTS OF UPGRADED ITEMS: 2TONE NEUTRAL COLORS PAINT IN ENTIRE HOUSE, GRANITE COUNTERS JUST INSTALLED FEW YEARS AGO, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES , CEILING FANS, ANDLANDSCAPED AND PAVED FRONT AND BACK YARD WITH MATURE TREES ADN BEAUTIFUL BUSHES IN AND AROUND. ALSO ONE OF THE BEST FEATURES IS THE ONE THAT SAVES TENANT A LOT OF $$ PER MONTH AND THAT ISSOLAR PANELS FEW YEARS INSTALLED AND LEASE IN PLACE THAT THIS HOUSE HAS . IT IS TENANT OCCUPIED AND FIRST AVAILABILITY TO MOVE IN IS JUNE 1ST 2020