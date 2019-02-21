All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive
Last updated April 24 2020 at 8:35 AM

8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive

8820 West Greenbrian Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8820 West Greenbrian Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with kitchen that overlooks the living room which features a fireplace. One of the secondary bedrooms is over-sized. The community offers a pool for the hot summer days without the troubles and cost of maintenance. Its only a short walk away. ***$200 of security deposit is non refundable admin fee**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive have any available units?
8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive have?
Some of 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive offer parking?
No, 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive has a pool.
Does 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive have accessible units?
No, 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College