8820 W GREENBRIAN Drive

Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with kitchen that overlooks the living room which features a fireplace. One of the secondary bedrooms is over-sized. The community offers a pool for the hot summer days without the troubles and cost of maintenance. Its only a short walk away. ***$200 of security deposit is non refundable admin fee**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
