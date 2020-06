Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Enjoy this spacious, 4 bedroom with den, 2 bath home with a great entertainment style backyard! Great spacious floor plan, great school district and a high in demand location. Near lots of shopping, public transit and Peoria Sports complex!.Sorry owner says NO cats. HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE TO VIEW UNTIL AFTER 6/9/2019