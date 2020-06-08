8599 W Monona Ln

Amenities
3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story available for rent - Property Id: 299260
A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home located in a desirable area of Peoria AZ (Fletcher Heights) with great schools, new flooring, new exterior and interior paint and new stainless steel kitchen appliance, new sink and new washer and dryer. 2 car garage with new garage door and opener and a good size backyard with pavers and desert landscaping available for rent immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299260
Property Id 299260
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5850795)