8599 W Monona Ln

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story available for rent



A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home located in a desirable area of Peoria AZ (Fletcher Heights) with great schools, new flooring, new exterior and interior paint and new stainless steel kitchen appliance, new sink and new washer and dryer. 2 car garage with new garage door and opener and a good size backyard with pavers and desert landscaping available for rent immediately.

Property Id 299260



No Pets Allowed



