Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

8599 W Monona Ln

8599 West Monona Lane · (602) 531-0673
Location

8599 West Monona Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story available for rent - Property Id: 299260

A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home located in a desirable area of Peoria AZ (Fletcher Heights) with great schools, new flooring, new exterior and interior paint and new stainless steel kitchen appliance, new sink and new washer and dryer. 2 car garage with new garage door and opener and a good size backyard with pavers and desert landscaping available for rent immediately.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299260
Property Id 299260

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8599 W Monona Ln have any available units?
8599 W Monona Ln has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8599 W Monona Ln have?
Some of 8599 W Monona Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8599 W Monona Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8599 W Monona Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8599 W Monona Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8599 W Monona Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8599 W Monona Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8599 W Monona Ln does offer parking.
Does 8599 W Monona Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8599 W Monona Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8599 W Monona Ln have a pool?
No, 8599 W Monona Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8599 W Monona Ln have accessible units?
No, 8599 W Monona Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8599 W Monona Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8599 W Monona Ln has units with dishwashers.
