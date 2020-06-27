8591 West Brown Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities gym parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Rent-To-Own Peoria Home in Popular Central Park!! Spacious 2072 sqft 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a nice open floor plan. This home boasts a formal dining and living room as well as a large family room. Neutral paint, carpet, and custom tile throughout! Separate shower and jet tub combo in the master bathroom along with duel sinks. Easy to maintain landscaping in front and back yard. Three-car garage with epoxy flooring. Close to playgrounds, bike/walking paths, shopping, freeways, Westgate, University of Phoenix Stadium and more!! Just waiting for you to make this your home!! We work with all types of credit. Contact Chris @ 623-628-0057 for more information.



****This rent to own home is renting for $1,908 per month with $5,000 down. Cash price is $292,000. Our lease to own program is a 2 year lease with an option to buy the home at any time during the lease at a set price. The $5,000 down will go towards the down payment when you exercise the option to purchase. We work with all types of credit and can also help with credit repair. Also, check out our web site www.AZinvest.org to fill out an application or to view all of our available Rent To Own homes. Call for more information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.