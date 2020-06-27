All apartments in Peoria
8591 West Brown Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 10:34 PM

8591 West Brown Street

8591 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Location

8591 West Brown Street, Peoria, AZ 85345
Old Town Peoria

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Rent-To-Own Peoria Home in Popular Central Park!! Spacious 2072 sqft 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with a nice open floor plan. This home boasts a formal dining and living room as well as a large family room. Neutral paint, carpet, and custom tile throughout! Separate shower and jet tub combo in the master bathroom along with duel sinks. Easy to maintain landscaping in front and back yard. Three-car garage with epoxy flooring. Close to playgrounds, bike/walking paths, shopping, freeways, Westgate, University of Phoenix Stadium and more!! Just waiting for you to make this your home!! We work with all types of credit. Contact Chris @ 623-628-0057 for more information.

****This rent to own home is renting for $1,908 per month with $5,000 down. Cash price is $292,000. Our lease to own program is a 2 year lease with an option to buy the home at any time during the lease at a set price. The $5,000 down will go towards the down payment when you exercise the option to purchase. We work with all types of credit and can also help with credit repair. Also, check out our web site www.AZinvest.org to fill out an application or to view all of our available Rent To Own homes. Call for more information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8591 West Brown Street have any available units?
8591 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8591 West Brown Street have?
Some of 8591 West Brown Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8591 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
8591 West Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8591 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8591 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 8591 West Brown Street offer parking?
Yes, 8591 West Brown Street offers parking.
Does 8591 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8591 West Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8591 West Brown Street have a pool?
No, 8591 West Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 8591 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 8591 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8591 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8591 West Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
