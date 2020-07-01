8348 W Andrea Dr

Amenities

This is an ideal 4 bedroom home in Westwing Mountain with extremely low maintenance required. The interior boasts an open floor plan with a front family room that flows into the main living room and kitchen. The kitchen features an island, breakfast nook with bay windows, Corian counters and all appliances included. The master suite is a private retreat of its' own with french doors to the backyard, separate tub and shower, walk in closet, dual sinks and a sit-down vanity. The exterior is all desert landscaping and the backyard boasts a large covered patio for enjoying the amazing Arizona weather! $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply, inquire before applying. You can reach us directly at 833-367-6963 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you! Mynd Property Management. Equal Opportunity Housing - Fast Online Application - Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service



Resident is responsible for all utilities.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



