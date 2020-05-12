All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
8338 W PARADISE Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 7:29 AM

8338 W PARADISE Drive

8338 West Paradise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8338 West Paradise Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Upon entering this home, you are greeted with absolutely gorgeous flooring, tons of natural light and an open floor concept! The kitchen features granite looking countertops, tiled backsplash, pantry, SS appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, plant shelving, a SS farmhouse style sink! The spacious 4 bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, walkin closet, private toilet room, garden style bathtub & a separate shower. The covered back patio overlooks the expansive backyard that is comprised of an above ground spa, desert landscaping and a storage shed. RV gates on both sides. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8338 W PARADISE Drive have any available units?
8338 W PARADISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8338 W PARADISE Drive have?
Some of 8338 W PARADISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8338 W PARADISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8338 W PARADISE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8338 W PARADISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8338 W PARADISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8338 W PARADISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8338 W PARADISE Drive offers parking.
Does 8338 W PARADISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8338 W PARADISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8338 W PARADISE Drive have a pool?
No, 8338 W PARADISE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8338 W PARADISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 8338 W PARADISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8338 W PARADISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8338 W PARADISE Drive has units with dishwashers.

