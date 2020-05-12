8338 W PARADISE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Upon entering this home, you are greeted with absolutely gorgeous flooring, tons of natural light and an open floor concept! The kitchen features granite looking countertops, tiled backsplash, pantry, SS appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, plant shelving, a SS farmhouse style sink! The spacious 4 bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study and storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks, walkin closet, private toilet room, garden style bathtub & a separate shower. The covered back patio overlooks the expansive backyard that is comprised of an above ground spa, desert landscaping and a storage shed. RV gates on both sides. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS