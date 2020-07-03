Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8267 N 112TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8267 N 112TH Avenue
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:57 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8267 N 112TH Avenue
8267 North 112th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
8267 North 112th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Cute-sharp house with carpet in the bedrooms and 20'' porcelain tile in the kitchen and baths, and wood laminate flooring in the great room and hallway. Fresh interior 2 tone paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8267 N 112TH Avenue have any available units?
8267 N 112TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Peoria, AZ
.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Peoria Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8267 N 112TH Avenue have?
Some of 8267 N 112TH Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8267 N 112TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8267 N 112TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8267 N 112TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8267 N 112TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Peoria
.
Does 8267 N 112TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8267 N 112TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 8267 N 112TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8267 N 112TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8267 N 112TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 8267 N 112TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8267 N 112TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8267 N 112TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8267 N 112TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8267 N 112TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Similar Pages
Peoria 1 Bedrooms
Peoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with Pool
Peoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments
Pinal County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Prescott Valley, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Fletcher Heights
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Yavapai College