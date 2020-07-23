All apartments in Peoria
Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:30 AM

8213 W Alex Ave

8213 West Alex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8213 West Alex Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 8/1 ***

This is a one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1677 square feet and is located at Fletcher Heights in Peoria. The interior features a split floor plan with a great room, kitchen with pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, cabinets and a sink, north/south exposure, covered patio, sprinkler/drip system and desert landscaping in the front & back yards.

Cross Streets: 83rd Ave & Deer Valley.
Directions: E on Deer Valley, S on 81st Ave, W on Alex to home

(RLNE2366040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 W Alex Ave have any available units?
8213 W Alex Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8213 W Alex Ave have?
Some of 8213 W Alex Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 W Alex Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8213 W Alex Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 W Alex Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8213 W Alex Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8213 W Alex Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8213 W Alex Ave offers parking.
Does 8213 W Alex Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 W Alex Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 W Alex Ave have a pool?
No, 8213 W Alex Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8213 W Alex Ave have accessible units?
No, 8213 W Alex Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 W Alex Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8213 W Alex Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
