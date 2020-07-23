8213 W Alex Ave

Amenities

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 8/1 ***



This is a one story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms,1677 square feet and is located at Fletcher Heights in Peoria. The interior features a split floor plan with a great room, kitchen with pantry & breakfast bar, dining room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate tub/shower and double sinks in the master bathroom, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, ceramic tile and carpet flooring, full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, cabinets and a sink, north/south exposure, covered patio, sprinkler/drip system and desert landscaping in the front & back yards.



Cross Streets: 83rd Ave & Deer Valley.

Directions: E on Deer Valley, S on 81st Ave, W on Alex to home



(RLNE2366040)