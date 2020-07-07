8180 W TONTO Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN READY.. North South facing 4 bed, 2 bath home features, 2 car garage located in prestigious Fletcher Heights. Highly acclaimed Schools. NEW paint throughout, NEW tile in main living areas, NEW carpet in Bedrooms. Kitchen includes Beautiful Black appliances, corner sink, breakfast bar, plenty of counter space & upgraded raised panel cabinets. Large master suite boasts a BAY WINDOW which is an added plus, walk in closet & large light bright bath includes double sinks & a separate toilet area. Oversized back yard with covered patio. Easy access to the freeways, shopping, schools & entertainment! This popular floorplan seems much larger than stated. HOA fees paid by landlord. NO APPLICATION FEE & PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply)