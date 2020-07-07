All apartments in Peoria
8180 W TONTO Lane
8180 W TONTO Lane

8180 West Tonto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8180 West Tonto Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
MOVE IN READY.. North South facing 4 bed, 2 bath home features, 2 car garage located in prestigious Fletcher Heights. Highly acclaimed Schools. NEW paint throughout, NEW tile in main living areas, NEW carpet in Bedrooms. Kitchen includes Beautiful Black appliances, corner sink, breakfast bar, plenty of counter space & upgraded raised panel cabinets. Large master suite boasts a BAY WINDOW which is an added plus, walk in closet & large light bright bath includes double sinks & a separate toilet area. Oversized back yard with covered patio. Easy access to the freeways, shopping, schools & entertainment! This popular floorplan seems much larger than stated. HOA fees paid by landlord. NO APPLICATION FEE & PET FRIENDLY (breed restrictions may apply)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8180 W TONTO Lane have any available units?
8180 W TONTO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8180 W TONTO Lane have?
Some of 8180 W TONTO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8180 W TONTO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8180 W TONTO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8180 W TONTO Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8180 W TONTO Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8180 W TONTO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8180 W TONTO Lane offers parking.
Does 8180 W TONTO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8180 W TONTO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8180 W TONTO Lane have a pool?
No, 8180 W TONTO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8180 W TONTO Lane have accessible units?
No, 8180 W TONTO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8180 W TONTO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8180 W TONTO Lane has units with dishwashers.

