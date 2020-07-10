All apartments in Peoria
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

8119 W Corrine Dr

8119 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8119 West Corrine Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3132450b8 ---- Available August 9, 2019 This is a lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Peoria, Close to everything! Located in a comfortable community this home has charm with a nice cozy fireplace, separate dining area, master bedroom and ensuite plus three additional rooms and guest bath. This home includes a washer and dryer and newer A/C unit. Near Peoria sports complex, Arrowhead Mall, and great shopping and restaurants. Status: Occupied PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive txt or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 83rd Ave and Thunderbird FLOORING: Tile and Carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car Garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Microwave, Range/ Oven, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Washer/ Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: single family home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT: 1989 YARD: Grass and Gravel Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None HOA Instructions HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner PROPERTY MANAGER: Debi@leaseaz.com Please include the property address in the subject line for a quick response. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

12 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8119 W Corrine Dr have any available units?
8119 W Corrine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8119 W Corrine Dr have?
Some of 8119 W Corrine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8119 W Corrine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8119 W Corrine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8119 W Corrine Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8119 W Corrine Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8119 W Corrine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8119 W Corrine Dr offers parking.
Does 8119 W Corrine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8119 W Corrine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8119 W Corrine Dr have a pool?
No, 8119 W Corrine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8119 W Corrine Dr have accessible units?
No, 8119 W Corrine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8119 W Corrine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8119 W Corrine Dr has units with dishwashers.

