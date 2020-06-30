8101 W ASTER Drive

Amenities

Looking for a nice, spacious four-bedroom home to call your own? You will love this updated, light and open floor plan featuring a nice big kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinets, all new stainless-steel appliances and big breakfast nook with exit to covered patio. Living/dining room has lots of room for your furnishings and family/bonus room features a beautiful brick fireplace. Oversized master bedroom has walk-in closet and exit to the covered patio. Low maintenance back yard is charming and perfect for enjoying the fabulous AZ outdoor lifestyle. 2.5 car garage offers you extra storage space. Great location with easy access to the 101, with plenty of shopping, dining, sports and entertainment just minutes away. Peoria schools!