8101 W ASTER Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 7:19 AM

8101 W ASTER Drive

8101 West Aster Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8101 West Aster Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for a nice, spacious four-bedroom home to call your own? You will love this updated, light and open floor plan featuring a nice big kitchen with granite counters, plenty of cabinets, all new stainless-steel appliances and big breakfast nook with exit to covered patio. Living/dining room has lots of room for your furnishings and family/bonus room features a beautiful brick fireplace. Oversized master bedroom has walk-in closet and exit to the covered patio. Low maintenance back yard is charming and perfect for enjoying the fabulous AZ outdoor lifestyle. 2.5 car garage offers you extra storage space. Great location with easy access to the 101, with plenty of shopping, dining, sports and entertainment just minutes away. Peoria schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8101 W ASTER Drive have any available units?
8101 W ASTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8101 W ASTER Drive have?
Some of 8101 W ASTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8101 W ASTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8101 W ASTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8101 W ASTER Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8101 W ASTER Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8101 W ASTER Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8101 W ASTER Drive offers parking.
Does 8101 W ASTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8101 W ASTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8101 W ASTER Drive have a pool?
No, 8101 W ASTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8101 W ASTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8101 W ASTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8101 W ASTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8101 W ASTER Drive has units with dishwashers.

