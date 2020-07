Amenities

Peoria gated community quietly tucked away. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathrooms with the Master Bedroom downstairs. Close to the 101, Arrowhead mall area, Peoria Sports Complex, and theaters!! Close to community pool. Easy care backyard. Living room ceiling fan is as-is. $150 Administration Fee due at lease signing, 1% Admin added to monthly rent/tax. No cats please. One small dog ok per landlord approval. Washer/dryer are as-is. Wont be repaired or replaced but can be removed prior to move in.