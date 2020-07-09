7998 W ZOE ELLA Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Spacious updated 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style home with loft, private fenced backyard, 2 car garage, and community pool/spa. Homes in this high demand community rarely become available. This one has a large living room, dining room, lots of storage, master bedroom, shared bath, and laundry on the lower level. Upstairs there is a small loft, HUGE 2nd bedroom and average sized 3rd bedroom along with 2nd bath. Please note, due to parking restrictions, maximum of 2 vehicles permitted and they both must fit in the garage. NO SMOKING. Landlord will consider up to 2 small pets, with pet fee for each. Pets must be at least 1 year old, altered, and current on vaccines. Excellent rental history required, stable employment with income of 3x rent.