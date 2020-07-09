All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 AM

7998 W ZOE ELLA Way

7998 West Zoe Ella Way · No Longer Available
Location

7998 West Zoe Ella Way, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious updated 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse style home with loft, private fenced backyard, 2 car garage, and community pool/spa. Homes in this high demand community rarely become available. This one has a large living room, dining room, lots of storage, master bedroom, shared bath, and laundry on the lower level. Upstairs there is a small loft, HUGE 2nd bedroom and average sized 3rd bedroom along with 2nd bath. Please note, due to parking restrictions, maximum of 2 vehicles permitted and they both must fit in the garage. NO SMOKING. Landlord will consider up to 2 small pets, with pet fee for each. Pets must be at least 1 year old, altered, and current on vaccines. Excellent rental history required, stable employment with income of 3x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way have any available units?
7998 W ZOE ELLA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way have?
Some of 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way currently offering any rent specials?
7998 W ZOE ELLA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way is pet friendly.
Does 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way offer parking?
Yes, 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way offers parking.
Does 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way have a pool?
Yes, 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way has a pool.
Does 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way have accessible units?
No, 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7998 W ZOE ELLA Way has units with dishwashers.

