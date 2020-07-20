7952 W MISSION Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Amazing rental opportunity in this 3-bed, 2-bath home in Peoria! Custom interior paint, 18-inch tile flooring tile, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets and fixtures! This home is light and bright, with an open floor plan, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, formal living/dining areas, and a large covered patio looking over your own sparkling blue pool surrounded by green grass! Great location close to restaurants, entertainment, schools, shopping and more! Call us today to view! Rent price includes pool service.