7952 W MISSION Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7952 W MISSION Lane

7952 West Mission Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7952 West Mission Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Amazing rental opportunity in this 3-bed, 2-bath home in Peoria! Custom interior paint, 18-inch tile flooring tile, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinets and fixtures! This home is light and bright, with an open floor plan, lots of storage, eat-in kitchen, formal living/dining areas, and a large covered patio looking over your own sparkling blue pool surrounded by green grass! Great location close to restaurants, entertainment, schools, shopping and more! Call us today to view! Rent price includes pool service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

