Peoria, AZ
7737 W DREYFUS Drive
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:58 PM

7737 W DREYFUS Drive

7737 West Dreyfus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7737 West Dreyfus Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Awesome POOL home available NOW! This lovely home has been freshened up with new paint and carpet just for you! Great touches such as thermal shades for maximum temperature control and tile in the high traffic areas. Large living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and gorgeous stone accent fireplace. Family room with wet bar, and eat-in kitchen all open, perfect for entertaining, plus separate formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, double ovens, microwave, electric cooktop, and large window overlooking the sparkling pool and grassy backyard. Enormous master suite, giant second bedroom, and standard size 3rd bedroom all on 2nd level. Pool service included in rent. No smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7737 W DREYFUS Drive have any available units?
7737 W DREYFUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7737 W DREYFUS Drive have?
Some of 7737 W DREYFUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7737 W DREYFUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7737 W DREYFUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7737 W DREYFUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7737 W DREYFUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7737 W DREYFUS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7737 W DREYFUS Drive offers parking.
Does 7737 W DREYFUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7737 W DREYFUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7737 W DREYFUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7737 W DREYFUS Drive has a pool.
Does 7737 W DREYFUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7737 W DREYFUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7737 W DREYFUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7737 W DREYFUS Drive has units with dishwashers.

