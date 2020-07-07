7737 W DREYFUS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Awesome POOL home available NOW! This lovely home has been freshened up with new paint and carpet just for you! Great touches such as thermal shades for maximum temperature control and tile in the high traffic areas. Large living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and gorgeous stone accent fireplace. Family room with wet bar, and eat-in kitchen all open, perfect for entertaining, plus separate formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen with lots of cabinets, breakfast bar, double ovens, microwave, electric cooktop, and large window overlooking the sparkling pool and grassy backyard. Enormous master suite, giant second bedroom, and standard size 3rd bedroom all on 2nd level. Pool service included in rent. No smoking allowed.