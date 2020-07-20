All apartments in Peoria
7719 W DREYFUS Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

7719 W DREYFUS Drive

7719 West Dreyfus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7719 West Dreyfus Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C....Fantastic ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a highly desirable community of Peoria! Look at that POOL! Large open concept living room dining room combo featuring a gorgeous brick fireplace! Large kitchen with tons of storage space-- all of this on an oversized lot with a sparkling pool! ACT FAST!! Move-in ready!! IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***Rent To Own Program Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7719 W DREYFUS Drive have any available units?
7719 W DREYFUS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7719 W DREYFUS Drive have?
Some of 7719 W DREYFUS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7719 W DREYFUS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7719 W DREYFUS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7719 W DREYFUS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7719 W DREYFUS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7719 W DREYFUS Drive offer parking?
No, 7719 W DREYFUS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7719 W DREYFUS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7719 W DREYFUS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7719 W DREYFUS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7719 W DREYFUS Drive has a pool.
Does 7719 W DREYFUS Drive have accessible units?
No, 7719 W DREYFUS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7719 W DREYFUS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7719 W DREYFUS Drive has units with dishwashers.
