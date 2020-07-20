7719 W DREYFUS Drive

Amenities

LOW MOVE-IN COSTS!!! Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C....Fantastic ranch style 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in a highly desirable community of Peoria! Look at that POOL! Large open concept living room dining room combo featuring a gorgeous brick fireplace! Large kitchen with tons of storage space-- all of this on an oversized lot with a sparkling pool! ACT FAST!! Move-in ready!! IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***No Cats or Housing Vouchers Accepted***Rent To Own Program Available!