7628 W SPUR Drive

Amenities

Just in time for Spring! A beautiful North Peoria home for rent. Adjacent to West Wing Mountain, this gated community includes hundreds of acres of open space with nature trails & fabulous mountain views! The house is 2878 sq ft., 4 oversized bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a loft. Living, dining, family, kitchen & laundry room downstairs with all bedrooms upstairs. All windows have solar tint to reduce heat transfer and keep the inside cool. The backyard is highly upgraded with over $100,000 invested. Low maintenance desert plants, over 900 sq ft of synthetic grass, a golf pitching pad, salt water pebble tec swimming pool with rock waterfall, built in barbecue, reflective glass firepit & extended patio of concrete pavers for a great place to entertain . NON Smoking