Peoria, AZ
7628 W SPUR Drive
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 AM

7628 W SPUR Drive

7628 West Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7628 West Spur Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Just in time for Spring! A beautiful North Peoria home for rent. Adjacent to West Wing Mountain, this gated community includes hundreds of acres of open space with nature trails & fabulous mountain views! The house is 2878 sq ft., 4 oversized bedrooms, 2.5 bath with a loft. Living, dining, family, kitchen & laundry room downstairs with all bedrooms upstairs. All windows have solar tint to reduce heat transfer and keep the inside cool. The backyard is highly upgraded with over $100,000 invested. Low maintenance desert plants, over 900 sq ft of synthetic grass, a golf pitching pad, salt water pebble tec swimming pool with rock waterfall, built in barbecue, reflective glass firepit & extended patio of concrete pavers for a great place to entertain . NON Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7628 W SPUR Drive have any available units?
7628 W SPUR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7628 W SPUR Drive have?
Some of 7628 W SPUR Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7628 W SPUR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7628 W SPUR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7628 W SPUR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7628 W SPUR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7628 W SPUR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7628 W SPUR Drive offers parking.
Does 7628 W SPUR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7628 W SPUR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7628 W SPUR Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7628 W SPUR Drive has a pool.
Does 7628 W SPUR Drive have accessible units?
No, 7628 W SPUR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7628 W SPUR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7628 W SPUR Drive has units with dishwashers.
