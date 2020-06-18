All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7610 W REDBIRD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7610 W REDBIRD Road
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

7610 W REDBIRD Road

7610 West Redbird Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7610 West Redbird Road, Peoria, AZ 85383
Rock Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful newer home with huge great room & numerous upgrades to include: gourmet kitchen with double ovens, stove top, double granite counter tops, upgraded lighting fixtures, upgraded cabinets, built in trash cans, double padded carpet, upgraded 18 inch tile, extended porch off front patio, tandem (3 car garage), blinds throughout home, new fans in all rooms and back porch, pest control lines in walls of home, USB port on island, pavers extending driveway, larger upgraded baseboards. Spacious master bedroom with huge walk in closet. The upscale backyard includes a custom pergola, seating area, 3 custom benches, synthetic grass, misters on the pergola and under the porch, pavers, grapefruit tree plus many more. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Relax & look up at the stars. Move in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7610 W REDBIRD Road have any available units?
7610 W REDBIRD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7610 W REDBIRD Road have?
Some of 7610 W REDBIRD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7610 W REDBIRD Road currently offering any rent specials?
7610 W REDBIRD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7610 W REDBIRD Road pet-friendly?
No, 7610 W REDBIRD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7610 W REDBIRD Road offer parking?
Yes, 7610 W REDBIRD Road offers parking.
Does 7610 W REDBIRD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7610 W REDBIRD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7610 W REDBIRD Road have a pool?
No, 7610 W REDBIRD Road does not have a pool.
Does 7610 W REDBIRD Road have accessible units?
No, 7610 W REDBIRD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7610 W REDBIRD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7610 W REDBIRD Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College