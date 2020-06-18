7610 W REDBIRD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful newer home with huge great room & numerous upgrades to include: gourmet kitchen with double ovens, stove top, double granite counter tops, upgraded lighting fixtures, upgraded cabinets, built in trash cans, double padded carpet, upgraded 18 inch tile, extended porch off front patio, tandem (3 car garage), blinds throughout home, new fans in all rooms and back porch, pest control lines in walls of home, USB port on island, pavers extending driveway, larger upgraded baseboards. Spacious master bedroom with huge walk in closet. The upscale backyard includes a custom pergola, seating area, 3 custom benches, synthetic grass, misters on the pergola and under the porch, pavers, grapefruit tree plus many more. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Relax & look up at the stars. Move in ready