7461 W LARIAT Lane

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel pool fireplace alarm system microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system pool

Looking for a rental home in the popular Terramar subdivision?? 5 bedrooms, single level home on corner lot for extra privacy. Features high ceilings, fans and blinds throughout, beautiful fenced pool with pool service included! Open kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space, cherry cabinets, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, new stove ( it's a month old), formal living room/dining room, family room, split floor plan with privacy for the master suite, huge master closet! Separate jacuzzi tub and step in shower, dual vanities, family friendly neighborhood, good schools, state-of-the-art alarm system , which can be used just in the home or set up with an alarm company. Call today