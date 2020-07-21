All apartments in Peoria
Location

7461 West Lariat Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
Terramar

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
pool
Looking for a rental home in the popular Terramar subdivision?? 5 bedrooms, single level home on corner lot for extra privacy. Features high ceilings, fans and blinds throughout, beautiful fenced pool with pool service included! Open kitchen with lots of counter space and cabinet space, cherry cabinets, refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, new stove ( it's a month old), formal living room/dining room, family room, split floor plan with privacy for the master suite, huge master closet! Separate jacuzzi tub and step in shower, dual vanities, family friendly neighborhood, good schools, state-of-the-art alarm system , which can be used just in the home or set up with an alarm company. Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7461 W LARIAT Lane have any available units?
7461 W LARIAT Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7461 W LARIAT Lane have?
Some of 7461 W LARIAT Lane's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7461 W LARIAT Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7461 W LARIAT Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7461 W LARIAT Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7461 W LARIAT Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7461 W LARIAT Lane offer parking?
No, 7461 W LARIAT Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7461 W LARIAT Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7461 W LARIAT Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7461 W LARIAT Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7461 W LARIAT Lane has a pool.
Does 7461 W LARIAT Lane have accessible units?
No, 7461 W LARIAT Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7461 W LARIAT Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7461 W LARIAT Lane has units with dishwashers.
