7407 W PARADISE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is a fabulous home with updates throughout! Desert landscaping in front and combination lawn/desert in back, plus watering systems both front and back mean less time spent on lawn work and more time to enjoy cozy times by the fireplace in the living room. Plenty of shelf space for collectibles and plants, vaulted ceilings adding bright and open feel. Country-style kitchen features a bay window and french doors that leads out to the private back yard. ***$200.00 of the security deposit is a non refundable administration fee.***