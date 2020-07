Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Peoria located just around the corner from Frys Marketplace, Fry's gas, Lee Lee's International Supermarket, Bosa Donuts, multiple pizza places and many more! Walk through the gates and enjoy the enclosed yard. Home features vaulted ceilings & neutral carpet, galley kitchen and eat in kitchen. Close to Arrowhead, Peoria Sports Complex, Loop 101!