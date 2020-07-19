All apartments in Peoria
Last updated March 23 2019

7289 West Shaw Butte Drive

7289 West Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7289 West Shaw Butte Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Foxfire

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath north/south facing home on cozy cul-de-sac. Close to neighborhood park, shopping, restaurants and the 101. The living room showcases a beautiful brick fireplace once you enter the home. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. The home has carpet that was recently installed and nice newer hardwood floors. The home has an RV gate and has an extended slab for parking. This home located at 7289 W Shaw Butte Dr in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive have any available units?
7289 West Shaw Butte Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive have?
Some of 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7289 West Shaw Butte Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive offers parking.
Does 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive have a pool?
No, 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive have accessible units?
No, 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7289 West Shaw Butte Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
