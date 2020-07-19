7289 West Shaw Butte Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath north/south facing home on cozy cul-de-sac. Close to neighborhood park, shopping, restaurants and the 101. The living room showcases a beautiful brick fireplace once you enter the home. Kitchen has newer stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops. The home has carpet that was recently installed and nice newer hardwood floors. The home has an RV gate and has an extended slab for parking. This home located at 7289 W Shaw Butte Dr in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* Monthly city tax 2.3%. Apply online through the Main Street Renewal website. Application fee: $40 per adult.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.