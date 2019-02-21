7227 West Larkspur Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Are you looking for a Rent-to-Own opportunity with some equity? This is for you! Highly desirable area and fantastic curb appeal. Very large house that is configured as 5 bedrooms but has an extra roof where the 3rd car garage could go, and so can be made into a 6 bedroom if desired. This home needs some TLC - probably a roof leak, the shower in the master is leaking and growing some mold. The pool looks bad, but we think the surface is fine and we willl acid wash it. Needs flooring and paint. After repair value is estimated to be $450,000. Option to buy is for only $355,000 and is fixed for 12 months, with an option to renew for another 12 months - call to ask about terms if you need 24 months. A minimum of $10,000 down for rent-to-own, with a $2650 monthly rent payment, of which $350/mo is credited toward the purchase. If you increase the monthly payment to $3000/mo, we will credit $1000/mo toward the purchase! Or we will Seller Finance for you with $30,000 down with a fixed interest rate of 6.25% for 5 years with a 5 year balloon.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.