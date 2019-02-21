All apartments in Peoria
7227 West Larkspur Drive

7227 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7227 West Larkspur Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for a Rent-to-Own opportunity with some equity? This is for you! Highly desirable area and fantastic curb appeal. Very large house that is configured as 5 bedrooms but has an extra roof where the 3rd car garage could go, and so can be made into a 6 bedroom if desired. This home needs some TLC - probably a roof leak, the shower in the master is leaking and growing some mold. The pool looks bad, but we think the surface is fine and we willl acid wash it.  Needs flooring and paint. After repair value is estimated to be $450,000. Option to buy is for only $355,000 and is fixed for 12 months, with an option to renew for another 12 months - call to ask about terms if you need 24 months. A minimum of $10,000 down for rent-to-own, with a $2650 monthly rent payment, of which $350/mo is credited toward the purchase. If you increase the monthly payment to $3000/mo, we will credit $1000/mo toward the purchase! Or we will Seller Finance for you with $30,000 down with a fixed interest rate of 6.25% for 5 years with a 5 year balloon.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7227 West Larkspur Drive have any available units?
7227 West Larkspur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 7227 West Larkspur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7227 West Larkspur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7227 West Larkspur Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7227 West Larkspur Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7227 West Larkspur Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7227 West Larkspur Drive offers parking.
Does 7227 West Larkspur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7227 West Larkspur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7227 West Larkspur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7227 West Larkspur Drive has a pool.
Does 7227 West Larkspur Drive have accessible units?
No, 7227 West Larkspur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7227 West Larkspur Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7227 West Larkspur Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7227 West Larkspur Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7227 West Larkspur Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
