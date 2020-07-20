30736 N 126TH Drive

Amenities

Got a big family? Look no more! This home has been fully updated and UPGRADED! 6 bedrooms or 5 with a bonus/office/den including a closet in this room, 3 full baths. Open floor plan with cool tone color palate complimented with plank tile floors, new quartz countertops, white cabinets, beautiful backsplash and all new stainless appliances complete with a new French door refrigerator! The family/great room boasts a beautiful stone surrounded fireplace. There is a bedroom and full bath downstairs that would make a perfect guest room. Large master suite with his and hers vanities and a separate shower/tub. Enjoy all of Vistancia's wonderful amenities in North Peoria for a 25.00 transfer fee. Your family will LOVE it here!