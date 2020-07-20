All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:25 PM

30736 N 126TH Drive

30736 North 126th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30736 North 126th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Got a big family? Look no more! This home has been fully updated and UPGRADED! 6 bedrooms or 5 with a bonus/office/den including a closet in this room, 3 full baths. Open floor plan with cool tone color palate complimented with plank tile floors, new quartz countertops, white cabinets, beautiful backsplash and all new stainless appliances complete with a new French door refrigerator! The family/great room boasts a beautiful stone surrounded fireplace. There is a bedroom and full bath downstairs that would make a perfect guest room. Large master suite with his and hers vanities and a separate shower/tub. Enjoy all of Vistancia's wonderful amenities in North Peoria for a 25.00 transfer fee. Your family will LOVE it here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30736 N 126TH Drive have any available units?
30736 N 126TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30736 N 126TH Drive have?
Some of 30736 N 126TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30736 N 126TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30736 N 126TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30736 N 126TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 30736 N 126TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30736 N 126TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30736 N 126TH Drive offers parking.
Does 30736 N 126TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30736 N 126TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30736 N 126TH Drive have a pool?
No, 30736 N 126TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30736 N 126TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 30736 N 126TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30736 N 126TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30736 N 126TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
