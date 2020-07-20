All apartments in Peoria
30624 N 125TH Drive
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

30624 N 125TH Drive

30624 North 125th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

30624 North 125th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
pet friendly
Upgrades include: gorgeous wood flooring, 8' raised-panel interior doors, over-height tandem 3-car garage with lots of built-in cabinets & workbench, guest suite complete w/fridge, gas fireplace, sink & cabinets in the laundry , The gourmet kitchen includes granite counters, full tumbled travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 48'' built-in refrigerator, extended cabinetry, stunning pop-outs at the gas cooktop, wall oven & microwave, updated lighting & huge island. The huge backyard is designed to be enjoyed day & night, all year long. You'll love the custom fountain, built-in bbq, RV gate, lush landscaping & just the right amount of grass for kids/pets. Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30624 N 125TH Drive have any available units?
30624 N 125TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30624 N 125TH Drive have?
Some of 30624 N 125TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30624 N 125TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30624 N 125TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30624 N 125TH Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30624 N 125TH Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30624 N 125TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30624 N 125TH Drive offers parking.
Does 30624 N 125TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30624 N 125TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30624 N 125TH Drive have a pool?
No, 30624 N 125TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30624 N 125TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 30624 N 125TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30624 N 125TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30624 N 125TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
