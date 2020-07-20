30624 N 125TH Drive

Amenities

Upgrades include: gorgeous wood flooring, 8' raised-panel interior doors, over-height tandem 3-car garage with lots of built-in cabinets & workbench, guest suite complete w/fridge, gas fireplace, sink & cabinets in the laundry , The gourmet kitchen includes granite counters, full tumbled travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, 48'' built-in refrigerator, extended cabinetry, stunning pop-outs at the gas cooktop, wall oven & microwave, updated lighting & huge island. The huge backyard is designed to be enjoyed day & night, all year long. You'll love the custom fountain, built-in bbq, RV gate, lush landscaping & just the right amount of grass for kids/pets. Welcome home.