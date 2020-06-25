All apartments in Peoria
Location

30216 North 124th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
Elegant & Energy Efficient! Owned Solar Package - Little to NO electric bill each month. Fully upgraded home with every feature you could want - Custom Pool with water features, Corner Cul-De-Sac lot & Gated community! From the minute you walk in beautiful upgrades await - glass panel wooden front door, designer paint throughout, custom tile work, plantation shutters & gas fireplace. French doors lead out to a private courtyard in the middle of the home. The Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, butlers pantry, gas cooktop, large island & breakfast room. Master bathroom offers soaking tub, snail shower & dual vanities. Walking path to the elementary school without leaving the gated area of this home! A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30216 N 124TH Lane have any available units?
30216 N 124TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 30216 N 124TH Lane have?
Some of 30216 N 124TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30216 N 124TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
30216 N 124TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30216 N 124TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 30216 N 124TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 30216 N 124TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 30216 N 124TH Lane offers parking.
Does 30216 N 124TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30216 N 124TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30216 N 124TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 30216 N 124TH Lane has a pool.
Does 30216 N 124TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 30216 N 124TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 30216 N 124TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30216 N 124TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
