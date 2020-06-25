30216 N 124TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Elegant & Energy Efficient! Owned Solar Package - Little to NO electric bill each month. Fully upgraded home with every feature you could want - Custom Pool with water features, Corner Cul-De-Sac lot & Gated community! From the minute you walk in beautiful upgrades await - glass panel wooden front door, designer paint throughout, custom tile work, plantation shutters & gas fireplace. French doors lead out to a private courtyard in the middle of the home. The Gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, butlers pantry, gas cooktop, large island & breakfast room. Master bathroom offers soaking tub, snail shower & dual vanities. Walking path to the elementary school without leaving the gated area of this home! A MUST SEE!!!