Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

29751 N. 119th Ln

29751 North 119th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

29751 North 119th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85383
The Village at Vistancia

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
VISTANCIA 4 BED 3 BATH W COMMUNITY POOL AND TONS OF COMMUNITY AMENITIES - Make your home in the pristine desert community with mountain views and tons of activities at the Village at Vistancia. This move in ready 2204 sq foot 4 bedroom, 3 full bath single story home has fresh paint inside and out. Enter through the beautiful front door with stained glass inlay into the light and bright open split floorplan with high ceilings, formal entry with tile and porcelain plank tile throughout (no carpet). Formal living room and formal dining room. Huge family room opens to eat in kitchen with kitchen island, granite counters and upgraded black appliances including French door fridge, smooth top range, and built in microwave as well as dishwasher. Recessed lighting and upgraded ceiling fans in common areas. Large laundry room with dryer and new washer provided as well as utility sink. Built in cabinets/counters in hallways. Split master suite has walk in closet and en suite bathroom with garden tub, walk in shower and double sinks. Covered patio in backyard with built in gas BBQ and turf grass for low maintenance enjoyment with view fencing to pristine desert area. 2 car garage has overhead storage. Central vac (as is). Quarterly landscaping provided by owner for easy care desert landscaping.

All of this located in phenomenal Vistancia with amenities and activities too numerous to list including community pool with water slides, basketball courts, tennis courts, multiple parks and rec center as well as hiking/biking/walking trails including the Discovery Trail Park, a 3.5 mile linear park with fitness experience. Easy access to the 303 surrounded by pristine desert and mountain views, and close to Lake Pleasant Regional Recreation Area with hiking, boating, fishing, camping and water sports. Available for immediate move in Tenant pays utilities (SW Gas, APS, Peoria water/sewer/trash). Owner will consider up to 2 small pets on lessor approval. Tenant pays additional 1.8% city tax with monthly rent. Tenant to verify schools and material facts. Sec dep 1850, $250 cleaning dep, $75 rekey fee

(RLNE5432738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29751 N. 119th Ln have any available units?
29751 N. 119th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 29751 N. 119th Ln have?
Some of 29751 N. 119th Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29751 N. 119th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
29751 N. 119th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29751 N. 119th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 29751 N. 119th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 29751 N. 119th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 29751 N. 119th Ln offers parking.
Does 29751 N. 119th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29751 N. 119th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29751 N. 119th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 29751 N. 119th Ln has a pool.
Does 29751 N. 119th Ln have accessible units?
No, 29751 N. 119th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 29751 N. 119th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29751 N. 119th Ln has units with dishwashers.

