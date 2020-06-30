29751 N. 119th Ln

Amenities

VISTANCIA 4 BED 3 BATH W COMMUNITY POOL AND TONS OF COMMUNITY AMENITIES - Make your home in the pristine desert community with mountain views and tons of activities at the Village at Vistancia. This move in ready 2204 sq foot 4 bedroom, 3 full bath single story home has fresh paint inside and out. Enter through the beautiful front door with stained glass inlay into the light and bright open split floorplan with high ceilings, formal entry with tile and porcelain plank tile throughout (no carpet). Formal living room and formal dining room. Huge family room opens to eat in kitchen with kitchen island, granite counters and upgraded black appliances including French door fridge, smooth top range, and built in microwave as well as dishwasher. Recessed lighting and upgraded ceiling fans in common areas. Large laundry room with dryer and new washer provided as well as utility sink. Built in cabinets/counters in hallways. Split master suite has walk in closet and en suite bathroom with garden tub, walk in shower and double sinks. Covered patio in backyard with built in gas BBQ and turf grass for low maintenance enjoyment with view fencing to pristine desert area. 2 car garage has overhead storage. Central vac (as is). Quarterly landscaping provided by owner for easy care desert landscaping.



All of this located in phenomenal Vistancia with amenities and activities too numerous to list including community pool with water slides, basketball courts, tennis courts, multiple parks and rec center as well as hiking/biking/walking trails including the Discovery Trail Park, a 3.5 mile linear park with fitness experience. Easy access to the 303 surrounded by pristine desert and mountain views, and close to Lake Pleasant Regional Recreation Area with hiking, boating, fishing, camping and water sports. Available for immediate move in Tenant pays utilities (SW Gas, APS, Peoria water/sewer/trash). Owner will consider up to 2 small pets on lessor approval. Tenant pays additional 1.8% city tax with monthly rent. Tenant to verify schools and material facts. Sec dep 1850, $250 cleaning dep, $75 rekey fee



