29282 North 123rd Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

*** VIEW 3D TOUR OF PROPERTY ***



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=rSyx1sP5Djg



Stunning 3 bedroom / 3.5 bath home built in 2018 in the luxurious Vistancia Masterplan. Located on a corner lot this home provides plenty of privacy. Near Vistancia Blvd and El Mirage Rd! Beautiful granite counter tops in kitchen and all 3 bathrooms. Upgraded flooring throughout, crown moldings, stainless steel appliances and much more. Large great room with window-wall sliding doors. Brand New Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer and Ceiling Fans. Upstairs loft, Master bedroom has rounded sitting area and balcony, and upgraded shower. Three community pools, rec center, tennis courts and parks all within walking distance -a must see!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,062.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

