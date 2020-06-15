28415 N 130th Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court fire pit gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access tennis court

RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass. Popular TUSCAN 'Civitas' w/outstanding upgrades including 20-INCH TILE (except bedrms & den w/upgraded textured carpet).Stunning silhouette shades. Eat-in kitchen w/ENGINEERED STONE counters, abundant staggered cabinets w/rollouts, BLT-IN stainless GE PROFILE appls & sliding door to private courtyd. Spacious master suite. Guest BR & BA split from master suite. Multifunctional den w/blt-in desk & French doors, hide-a-bed. Jan-Apr: $3200/mo*. Dec $2800/mo*. *Landlord pays utilities up to $150. May-Oct$1500/mo-3 mo. min.**. Nov $2200**. **Tenant pays utils, cable & internet. Small dog w/Landlord approval. Buyer to honor lease(s). Great opportunity to buy with income to offset expenses for a buyer who is not ready to begin living in the home yet but would like to buy now.



Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the original neighborhood. The Mita Club has additional community amenities. Easy access from Trilogy to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.