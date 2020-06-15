All apartments in Peoria
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:04 PM

28415 N 130th Drive

28415 North 130th Drive · (623) 986-0987
Location

28415 North 130th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Trilogy at Vistancia

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2193 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
RENTED 6/22/2020 - 9/30/2020. Tranquil fenced backyd on lush DESERT WASH! Huge EXTENDED PAVER BACK PATIO, BLT-IN GAS BBQ, FIREPIT & faux grass. Popular TUSCAN 'Civitas' w/outstanding upgrades including 20-INCH TILE (except bedrms & den w/upgraded textured carpet).Stunning silhouette shades. Eat-in kitchen w/ENGINEERED STONE counters, abundant staggered cabinets w/rollouts, BLT-IN stainless GE PROFILE appls & sliding door to private courtyd. Spacious master suite. Guest BR & BA split from master suite. Multifunctional den w/blt-in desk & French doors, hide-a-bed. Jan-Apr: $3200/mo*. Dec $2800/mo*. *Landlord pays utilities up to $150. May-Oct$1500/mo-3 mo. min.**. Nov $2200**. **Tenant pays utils, cable & internet. Small dog w/Landlord approval. Buyer to honor lease(s). Great opportunity to buy with income to offset expenses for a buyer who is not ready to begin living in the home yet but would like to buy now.

Located in award-winning gated, 55+ Trilogy at Vistancia with 5-star-resort style amenities at the 35,000 SF Kiva Club with indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, day spa, cafe, billiards, meeting rooms, library, tennis courts, pickle ball, bocce ball, events & a plethora of activities to choose from. Outstanding Gary Panks-designed golf course is woven throughout the original neighborhood. The Mita Club has additional community amenities. Easy access from Trilogy to the 303, shopping, restaurants, entertainment & Lake Pleasant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28415 N 130th Drive have any available units?
28415 N 130th Drive has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 28415 N 130th Drive have?
Some of 28415 N 130th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28415 N 130th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28415 N 130th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28415 N 130th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28415 N 130th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28415 N 130th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 28415 N 130th Drive does offer parking.
Does 28415 N 130th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28415 N 130th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28415 N 130th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 28415 N 130th Drive has a pool.
Does 28415 N 130th Drive have accessible units?
No, 28415 N 130th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28415 N 130th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28415 N 130th Drive has units with dishwashers.
